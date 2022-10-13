Bigg Boss 16: Dalljiet Kaur slams ex-husband Shalin Bhanot for calling them "best friends"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 13 (ANI): It's been only a few weeks since 'Bigg Boss 16' started and the show has managed to catch eyeballs for several reasons. Actor Shalin Bhanot is one such contestant who has been in the news right from the start of the new season. He recently garnered attention by confessing his feelings for actress Tina Datta while denying all allegations of being abusive in his marriage with actor Shalin Bhanot in the past.

In a recent episode, Shalin expressed his feelings to Tina. He asked Tina to trust him. Tina asked him about his equation with his ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur and the domestic abuse allegations levelled against him by Dalljiet.

No I am not your best friend shalin. Meeting once in a month or two months for the sake of my child does not qualify as friendship.I wish you luck with your love life but leave me out of your fictions and stories please.And u r calling it funny?really?Tina no hard feelings for u. — DALLJIET KAUR (@kaur_dalljiet) October 12, 2022



"If something wrong happens, it's always the boy's fault," Shalin said. To this, Tina replied that while it can be the case in many situations, she is not sure what happened between him and Dalljiet. Tina then asked Shalin: "Was it an abusive relationship? Because that's what I heard."

Then Shalin claimed that he and Dalljiet are "best friends and said, "Let's not talk about things... because I really don't want to. But it will be funny when I will tell you. You will be like, 'What, really? Really?' and you will ask me, 'Why don't I speak about this?' Because I don't talk about it."

However, Tina and Shalin's conversation did not go down well with Dalljiet.

Reacting to Shalin's "best friend" comment, Dalljiet took to Twitter and wrote, "No, I am not your best friend, Shalin. Meeting once in a month or two months for the sake of my child does not qualify as friendship."

She added: "I wish you luck with your love life but leave me out of your fictions and stories, please. And you are calling it funny? Really? Tina, no hard feelings for you."

Dalljiet and Shalin together have a son named Jayden. (ANI)