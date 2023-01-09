Bigg Boss 16: Farah Khan breaks down meeting brother Sajid Khan, says "mom is proud of you"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 9 (ANI): After loads of fights, the 'Bigg Boss 16' house witnessed emotional moments with the entry of contestants' family members in the show for a short time.

Filmmaker Farah Khan, too, entered the house to meet her brother Sajid Khan, who has been locked inside the house ever since the 16th season started.

In a video shared by ColorsTV on Sunday evening, Farah is seen giving a tight hug to Sajid. She even cried while meeting him.

Farah extended her best wishes to Sajid and said, "mummy is so proud of you."

In the video, we can also see Farah interacting with other housemates. She met Shiv Thakare and hugged him saying, "bhai hai tu mera (you are my brother."

Farah also hugged and kissed Abdu Rozik. She further told Sajid, "Sajid tu bohot lucky hai tere ko yeh mandali mili hai (Sajid you are very lucky, you got this group)."

Bigg Boss 16, hosted by Salman Khan, premiered on October 1, 2022. The grand finale of the reality show is likely to place in February 2023 after it got an extension.

Apart from Sajid, Shiv, and Abdu, Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Soundarya Sharma, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Priyanka Chaudhary, Sumbul Touqueer Khan, and Archana Gautam are also a part of the ongoing season. (ANI)

