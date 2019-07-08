Bill Cosby
Bill Cosby

Bill Cosby adopts healthy lifestyle in prison

ANI | Updated: Jul 07, 2019 20:10 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 7 (ANI): Bill Cosby who is serving a three-to-ten year sentence in prison for drugging and molesting a woman in 2004 has adopted a healthy lifestyle.
The 81-year old comedian has bid adieu to carbs and sweets and shifted to all healthy items while on his jail term, reported TMZ.
Andrew Wyatt, Cosby's spokesperson said, "Since the day he was sentenced for sexual assault, Cosby has sworn off unhealthy foods. We're told he hasn't touched bread, desserts or any of the prison menu items filled with starch and sugar."
Not only this, but he has also said goodbye to coffee and now he mostly dines on fruits and veggies.
On asked the inspiration behind Cosby's new health routine, his spokesperson added that he doesn't wish to turn into an overweight inmate or end up with diabetes like her fellow mates.
To make the most out it, he exercises on a stationary bike and does crunches and has reduced his weight to 84 kgs from 90 kgs.
Earlier in June, Cosby hit the headline after she dropped his defamation countersuit against seven women who accused him of sexually assaulting them.
The women involved in the defamation case include Tamara Green, Barbara Bowman, and Therese Serignese. Lawyer Joe Cammarata said his clients believe they are "truth tellers". He had planned to take Cosby's deposition if he pursued his countersuit.
Cosby's sentence came after a lengthy trial where he faced accusations from former Temple University employee Andrea Constand and was eventually found guilty. He was found to have drugged and raped her at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004. Since then, multiple women came forward against 'The Cosby Show' star.
Cosby's trial was heralded as the first major celebrity trial of the #MeToo movement, and the first to result in a conviction. (ANI

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 23:12 IST

#WeSupportSandeepReddyVanga trends on Twitter, fans support the director

New Delhi (India), July 7 (ANI): 'Kabir Singh' director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's recent statement made to defend the outrage against his film during an interview, roused fans who took out anger on the social media. Now, some supporters are stepping in for the director with the hashtag 'We support Sandeep

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 22:33 IST

Thanks for being you: Shahid Kapoor shares Mira's first picture...

New Delhi (India), July 7 (ANI): Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajpoot Kapoor completed four years of their nuptials and the two are exuding immense love for each other. While Mira took the lead and wished her husband in the most adorable way, Shahid is not behind in expressing his love for his better half.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 21:06 IST

Adam Sandler, Charles Esten and others mourn Cameron Boyce's demise

Washington D.C. [USA], July 7 (ANI): Adam Sandler and Charles Esten among other celebrities mourned the death of Disney actor Cameron Boyce who passed away on Saturday (local time).

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 19:14 IST

Alex Rodriguez consoles Jennifer Lopez, turns down rumours of tensions

Washington D.C. [USA], July 7 (ANI): Falsifying all the rumours of any tensions brewing up between the two, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have proved that they are a real couple!

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 18:36 IST

Priyanka Chopra makes 'best use of vacation', Nick turns into...

New Delhi (India), July 7 (ANI): After their all romantic French holiday, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are having the time of their lives in Tuscany with the latter turning out to be a great photographer!

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 18:16 IST

Mira Rajput wishes Shahid Kapoor on 4th wedding anniversary in...

New Delhi (India), July 7 (ANI): Love and togetherness is what Mira Rajput Kapoor's latest post is all about as she wished husband Shahid Kapoor on their fourth wedding anniversary.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 17:37 IST

Most incredible spirits on set: Hrithik Roshan describes 'first...

New Delhi (India), July 7 (ANI): Just days to go for Hrithik Roshan's 'Super 30' to hit the big screens, the actor is in full adulation of his 'class of super 30.'

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 17:35 IST

Sabyasachi Mukherjee apologises for calling 'overdressed' women 'wounded'

New Delhi (India), July 07 (ANI): Ace fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee issued an apology on Sunday following the backlash he received for a post he shared on social media terming "overdressed" women as "wounded" with "dark blinding pain".

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 16:38 IST

Bhumi Pednekar jets off to Lucknow for 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh'

New Delhi (India), July 7 (ANI): Bhumi Pednekar is working super hard these days. Just a day after wrapping up the shoot for Amar Kaushik's 'Bala', she has now jetted off to Lucknow for the shooting for her next 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' alongside Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 16:29 IST

Second Weekend Report: Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Article 15'...

New Delhi (India), July 7 (ANI): Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Article 15' has maintained a steady run at the box office as it minted Rs. 40.86 crore in the second week of its release.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 16:09 IST

Chennai: Special screening of 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story' for...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 7 (ANI): On the occasion of wicket-keeper batsman MS Dhoni's 38th birthday on Sunday, a special screening of his biographical sports film, 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story' was organised at a theatre in Chennai.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 15:17 IST

Shawn Mendes gives 'shaking' performance at Log Angeles concert...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 7 (ANI): It wasn't the electrifying performance of Canadian singer Shawn Mendes that shook the audience at Staples Center. The viewers were stunned as they got to know that a 7.1 magnitude earthquake had hit in Ridgecrest, California.

Read More
iocl