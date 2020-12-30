Bill Gates daughter Jennifer posts adorable throwback picture with parents

Washington [US], December 30 (ANI): Jennifer Gates, daughter of the American business magnate, philanthropist and co-founder of Microsoft Bill Gates, posted an adorable throwback picture of her as a kid on Wednesday.

The 24-year old equestrian took to Instagram stories to share a question and answer session with fans. Several fans asked her to post different pictures to get a sneak peek into her life. Where one of the fans asked to share a picture of her as a kid.

In a reply to that question, the social media personality dug out an adorable candid picture that captures toddler Jennifer with her parents Melinda and Bill Gates.





In the all smiles picture, Bill is seen holding her little daughter in a fruit basket while he looks aside the camera lens.

Jennifer, who is one of the most active social media personalities, keeps updating fans about her daily activities by posting pictures and clips on the micro-blogging site. Earlier, she posted a picture with her fiance Nayel Nassar and wish happy holidays to fans. (ANI)

