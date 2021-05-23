Bill Gates spotted in public for first time since announcing divorce from Melinda

Washington [US], May 23 (ANI): Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates was spotted on his first public outing in Manhattan on Saturday (local time), since declaring his separation from Melinda.

As per Fox News, the 65-year-old tycoon Gates is all smiles as he takes a stroll through the Big Apple, according to pictures got by the Every day Mail. The images show Gates wearing his wedding ring.

As detailed by Fox News, Entryways flew into New Jersey's Newark air terminal the other day. It's been said that he has been hanging out at a luxury extremely rich people's golf club in California.

By going to a virtual worldwide forum with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday, earlier this week, Gates unveiled his first authority appearance since the divorce news broke.

During the forum, he talked for a long time about climate change and the road ahead for America in recovering from the impact of the coronavirus.



While he didn't examine his personal life, many were able to infer a bit about his mindset given that he still appeared to be wearing his wedding ring during his address as well.

The decision isn't all that odd given that Bill and Melinda are still in fact wedded. However, the tycoons announced they're divorcing on May 3, ending their marriage of 27 years.

Per Fox News, albeit, the pair is as yet working out how to separate their immense resources and business ties before they can officially settle the split, it is believed that they had been separated for a period preceding the declaration.

Bill's choice to don his ring at all, however, may come as a surprise to some given that the couple, who shares three children, are separating in the midst of reports that Bill would regularly womanise regardless of being hitched to Melinda.

She was also reportedly annoyed with her better half's previous relationship with a convicted sex offender and late financier Jeffrey Epstein.

It's unclear how much animosity there is between the two, however, given that they intend to keep on being included together in their philanthropic Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation despite their marriage coming to an end.

The former couple said their choice to divorce came after a "great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship." (ANI)

