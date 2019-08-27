Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande among others standing with 'Planned Parenthood' campaign

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 27 (ANI): Music icons including Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande are among those standing with 'Planned Parenthood' campaign aimed at giving fair and equal reproductive rights to all.

Along with them, Foo Fighters and Halsey are also supporting the campaign via a petition on social media, reported Variety.

"I'm proud to be standing up for Planned Parenthood as they fight for fair and equal access to reproductive rights," Eilish said in a statement.

She added, "We cannot live freely and move fully in the world when our basic right to access the reproductive health care we need is under attack. Every person deserves the right to control their body, their life, and their future."

The organization even shared a list of over 100 artists who are standing with the mission, specifically their "Bans Off My Body" initiative which started in July. This came after the recent legislative efforts to roll back abortion rights in the US.

Other big names also associated with the initiative are pop icon Lady Gaga and Lizzo. (ANI)

