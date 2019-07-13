Billy Joel dedicates song to Bill, Hillary Clinton

Washington D.C. [USA], July 13 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Billy Joel dedicated a song to Bill and Hillary Clinton at his recent concert.

However, after the singer dedicated a song to the former first couple and flashed them up on the screen at Madison Square Garden, initial cheers turned to boos from the crowd, reported Fox News.

Hillary has been under scrutiny for years as she slammed US President Donald Trump and attempted to lay out the reasons she thought were behind her loss to him in the 2016 election. On the other hand, former President, Bill faced criticism surrounding his relationship with American financier Jeffrey Epstein, who on Monday, was indicted on sex trafficking charges.

A spokesperson for Clinton denied that the former president had any knowledge of Epstein's crime, adding that he took "a total of four trips" with Epstein in 2002 and 2003.

"In 2002 and 2003, President Clinton took a total of four trips on Jeffrey Epstein's airplane: one to Europe, one to Asia, and two to Africa, which included stops in connection with the work of the Clinton Foundation," the statement read.

However, an investigative journalist later told Fox News that Clinton wasn't lying about either the flights or his knowledge of Epstein's crimes.

Journalist Conchita Sarnoff, who first broke the story about Epstein's crime back in 2010, said the number of flights isn't accurate, claiming that Clinton was a guest on the financer's planes many more times over a longer period.

"I know from the pilot logs and these are pilot logs that you know were written by different pilots and at different times that Clinton went, he was a guest of Epstein's 27 times," she said, adding that "many of those times Clinton had his Secret Service with him and many times he did not."

Hillary similarly encountered speculation over her relationship with Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, who has allegedly sexually assaulted multiple women over the years. At the end of 2017, the former presidential candidate condemned Weinstein's behaviour and said she was "shocked" to learn about it.

In June, the former first couple also made headlines for the underwhelming ticket sales a Broadway depiction of them received, leading to an early end long before its initially-scheduled end date of July 24. (ANI)