Billy Porter (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Billy Porter in talks with designers for his Emmy 2019 red-carpet look

ANI | Updated: Jul 17, 2019 14:33 IST

Washington D.C [USA], July 17 (ANI) Broadway theatre performer-singer Billy Porter, who has become a red carpet sensation in the past few months because of his show-stopping looks at events like the Oscars and the Met Gala, is already planning his outfit for the Emmy Awards.
According to Entertainment Weekly, the actor who has garnered one nomination under the category Best Actor in a Drama Series for his work on the FX production show 'Pose', is planning his outfit with his designer.
"Me and my stylist have thought about it and we're working on something," teased Porter. "I don't know much yet though because designs are coming in."
The star, who plays ballroom MC Pray Tell in the show, is currently on a vacation with his husband and friends in Provincetown, Massachusetts. The star revealed that he was at the grocery store when Emmy nominations were announced on Tuesday morning. "I'm throwing a barbecue today so I was shopping. I didn't wanna think about it and I was hoping the phone would start buzzing...and it did!" he said.
Now, he just can't express his happiness over the nominations. The show 'Pose' revolves around the ball culture and the LGBTQ community in New York in the late '80s/early '90s and has been nominated for six Emmys.
"I'm just so grateful to have lived long enough to see this day, to see this kind of change and kind of progress," says the star.
"Just in the act of being an artist and the act of being a storyteller, we have power. We have the power to change hearts and minds through our art and that's why it's always attacked first by people in power who want to control because the arts really changes people. It can change people and Pose is a show like that. If you watch Pose and you have a heart, you don't stay the same as you were before you entered the space. You just can't. You just can't. It's amazing," he concluded.
The actor even expressed his gratitude towards his fans and well-wishers over the nominations on his Instagram. He penned a heartfelt note alongside a still from the show.
"Thank you. All of you. My phones been buzzin' off the hook. I am so overwhelmed with joy and gratitude. There was no context for this before....to be an openly gay black man nominated for a leading actor drama #EmmyAward - it just didn't happen. And now, I'm living the truth that it can be possible. It's incredible to be recognized for the work. And then it goes much deeper. It's about representation. It's about all people's stories being told. It's about the art. We, creative people, have the power to transform hearts and minds doing the work that we do and I am just thrilled to be able to do that," he wrote.

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 14:38 IST

