Billy Porter sets Oscar after-party on fire with flowy purple outfit

Washington D. C. [USA], Feb 11 (ANI): American broadway performer Billy Porter, who is credited with memorable roles in 'Kinky Boots' and 'Pose', didn't disappoint fans at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party red carpet as he rocked a fabulous purple-colored ensemble and an on-the-face handbag.

Billy wore a purple feather blouse and a cape of the same color. The top was accompanied by a pair of lavender chinos, extravagant dark purple gloves and a purple hat that was a total head-turner.

However, his ThesePinkLips handbag imprinted with expletives was the real conversation starter, sending out ripples all over the place.

Similarly, Porter graced the 92nd Oscar main event dressed in a shimmery golden flaky top paired up with a skirt colored in different hues of peach. Adding the oomph factor, he also wore a pair of golden-brown boots that had a tint of sparkle to it.



Quite a few other celebrities were spotted with their own uniquely styled outfits that made them a cut above the rest, for instance, Natalie Portman chose to wear a cape embroidered with the names of women who directed movies last year, and were snubbed for this year's ceremony. Also, Joaquin Phoenix, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Brad Pitt arrived all suited up in black.

Last but not the least by any means, American director Spike Lee paid a touching tribute to late basketball player Kobe Bryant in a special way, as he arrived on the red carpet in a customized purple Gucci suit that had a gold trim and Bryant's jersey number, 24, stitched on the lapel and the back. (ANI)

