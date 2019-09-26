Billy Porter to make TV directorial debut with 'Pose' season 3

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 26 (ANI): Just a few days after his historic Emmy win for his acting prowess in popular American drama series 'Pose', Billy Porter is heading behind the camera.

Adding yet another feather to his cap, the 50-year-old actor has signed on to direct an episode of 'Pose' for its upcoming third season, reported Variety.

However, it is unclear which episode Porter will be helming or when the episode will head into production.

"I've been directing for 20 years in the theatre, and I'm directing an episode of Season 3 myself," Billy told Variety.

"I'm trying to be the head b-tch in charge, hunny," he added.

At the 71st annual Emmy Awards, Porter bagged an Emmy for outstanding lead actor in a drama for his role in 'Pose', becoming the first-ever openly gay black man to win in the category.

The Emmy Award joins his already-impressive collection of accolades earned throughout his career in Broadway, television, and film. He earlier won a Tony Award for best actor in a musical for 'Kinky Boots' in 2013, and a Grammy for best musical theatre album for 'Kinky Boots' in 2014.

Porter had teased his plans to direct an episode of the series during a 92Y discussion with 'Pose' creator Ryan Murphy in August, but the news had not been confirmed officially.

"Billy is going to be directing, right?" Porter asked Murphy during their conversation.

"Yes, you are," Murphy said, to which Porter quipped, "This is me reminding," with Murphy responding, "You don't have to remind me, Billy. I feel you."

The critically-acclaimed show revolves around New York City's LGBTQ ballroom scene of the late '80s and early '90s, shining a light on the HIV/AIDS epidemic. The series features five transgender actors of colour in leading roles and a great amount of LGBTQ talent behind the camera as well.

'Pose' was renewed for a third season earlier this summer. No premiere date has been set for season three yet. (ANI)

