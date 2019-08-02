Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Biographer claims Meghan Markle had difficulty with 'strict, traditional path' of royal life

ANI | Updated: Aug 02, 2019 22:08 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 2 (ANI): Settling into a royal life may seem easy and exciting, however, it is quite difficult.
British journalist Angela Levin who published a biography in 2018 titled 'Harry: A Biography of a Prince,' revealed that it was hard for former American actress Meghan Markle who married Prince Harry in May 2018, to settle into royal life.
"I think she's done brilliantly at some things. She's marvellous when they are out and about. She's very good at talking to people. It's an awful lot to learn and she's very energetic and keen. But it might be good for her if she took a little bit more advice. Before in her life, she was very used to making her own decisions. I do think it's very difficult for her. This is a very strict, traditional path. It takes a while to get used to it," Levin told Fox News.
The biography is based on Levin's exclusive conversation with Harry at Kensington Palace before he married Markle.
Recently, Levin released a paperback version of her book, which takes a closer look at Harry's marriage to Markle.
"In the early stages, I don't think the duchess really understood the difference between being a show business person and being a member of the royal family," Levin explained.
"Prince Harry was very anxious when we spoke originally and said he didn't want to be thought of like a show business person," Levin continued.
Markle also received criticism from Harry's friend over her modern, healthy lifestyle, which is believed he adopted since they met in 2016, claimed Levin.
"I think that when people marry, they sort of slightly change so that they can work together as a team," she explained.
Levin also revealed that Markle's eagerness to take on her royal duties didn't sit well with some of the palace staff.
However, Levin stressed Harry has been incredibly supportive of Markle.
"He's thrilled he found someone he felt totally in love with," said Levin. "He also understands it's not easy for her. She's given up her freedom. But it's been an exciting time for both of them, especially with the baby. You're running and you're not going to look around you."
As for what the future holds for the couple, Levin said Markle will continue to navigate life only life as a Duchess but also life as a new mom in the public eye.
"I think Harry so far has become more showbiz," she said. "But that might change. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 21:26 IST

Vin Diesel hates losing fights!

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 2 (ANI): Currently filming for 'Fast and Furious 9', actor Vin Diesel doesn't seem to like losing any fights.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 21:19 IST

Here's what happens in Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' first teaser!

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 2 (ANI): Filmmaker Christopher Nolan's upcoming action-thriller 'Tenet' is months away from its release but fans on Thursday had a chance to watch the film's first teaser.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 20:53 IST

This person helped shape Major Vihaan's character in 'Uri: The...

New Delhi (India), Aug 02 (ANI): While we all are praises for Major Vihaan Singh Shergill's character essayed by Vicky Kaushal in 'Uri: The Surgical Strike', nobody knows the person who actually shaped the character of Major Vihaan-Major Prashant Siwach.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 20:43 IST

Richa Chaddha, Akshaye Khanna starrer 'Section 375' to now...

New Delhi (India), Aug 2 (ANI): The release of Richa Chaddha and Akshaye Khanna starrer 'Section 375 has been postponed and the film will now release on September 13.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 20:27 IST

Makers of 'Saaho' release love anthem 'Enni Soni'

New Delhi (India), Aug 2 (ANI): To make you dive in love, makers of 'Saaho' are here with the film's love anthem 'Enni Soni' featuring none other than Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 19:32 IST

Dia Mirza rubbishes reports claiming she, Sahil parted ways...

New Delhi (India), Aug 02 (ANI): Putting rumours to rest that Dia Mirza and Sahil Sangha parted their ways because of another woman, the actress on Friday refuted the alleged reports and cleared that there is no third person involved behind their separation.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 19:20 IST

Anurag Kashyap steps in for Shekhar Kapur after fans' backlash...

New Delhi (India), Aug 2 (ANI): Controversies don't seem to be leaving filmmaker Shekhar Kapur's side. The director's recent tweet on his 1983 directorial 'Masoom' faced the heat from users after which Anurag Kashyap stepped in his support.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 18:31 IST

Here's how Alia Bhatt starts her morning routine!

New Delhi [India], August 2 (ANI): A month after she started her personal YouTube channel, actor-singer Alia Bhatt is up with a new video on her morning rituals.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 18:31 IST

MNS film wing to oppose Marathi-dubbed version of 'Mission Mangal'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): The plan of Bollywood movie Mission Mangal's makers to cash in on the Marathi audience might not fructify as Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's (MNS) film wing on Friday announced to oppose the Marathi-dubbed version of the film.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 17:55 IST

Amitabh Bachchan is a 'true legend born twice'!

New Delhi (India), Aug 2 (ANI): You might have heard that legends aren't born twice, but here's Abhishek Bachchan proving that 'true legends are born twice'!

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 17:22 IST

Here's Ananya Panday's 'chashmish' version from 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh'

New Delhi (India), Aug 2 (ANI): Bollywood's newbie Ananya Panday is just the perfect 'chashmish' in the amazing capture she shared from the sets of 'Pati, Patni, Aur Woh'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 15:19 IST

Ed Sheeran's cat killed in car accident

Washington D.C. [USA], August 2 (ANI): Grammy Winner Ed Sheeran lost his cat, Graham, in a car accident on Thursday.

Read More
iocl