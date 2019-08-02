Biographer claims Meghan Markle had difficulty with 'strict, traditional path' of royal life

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 2 (ANI): Settling into a royal life may seem easy and exciting, however, it is quite difficult.

British journalist Angela Levin who published a biography in 2018 titled 'Harry: A Biography of a Prince,' revealed that it was hard for former American actress Meghan Markle who married Prince Harry in May 2018, to settle into royal life.

"I think she's done brilliantly at some things. She's marvellous when they are out and about. She's very good at talking to people. It's an awful lot to learn and she's very energetic and keen. But it might be good for her if she took a little bit more advice. Before in her life, she was very used to making her own decisions. I do think it's very difficult for her. This is a very strict, traditional path. It takes a while to get used to it," Levin told Fox News.

The biography is based on Levin's exclusive conversation with Harry at Kensington Palace before he married Markle.

Recently, Levin released a paperback version of her book, which takes a closer look at Harry's marriage to Markle.

"In the early stages, I don't think the duchess really understood the difference between being a show business person and being a member of the royal family," Levin explained.

"Prince Harry was very anxious when we spoke originally and said he didn't want to be thought of like a show business person," Levin continued.

Markle also received criticism from Harry's friend over her modern, healthy lifestyle, which is believed he adopted since they met in 2016, claimed Levin.

"I think that when people marry, they sort of slightly change so that they can work together as a team," she explained.

Levin also revealed that Markle's eagerness to take on her royal duties didn't sit well with some of the palace staff.

However, Levin stressed Harry has been incredibly supportive of Markle.

"He's thrilled he found someone he felt totally in love with," said Levin. "He also understands it's not easy for her. She's given up her freedom. But it's been an exciting time for both of them, especially with the baby. You're running and you're not going to look around you."

As for what the future holds for the couple, Levin said Markle will continue to navigate life only life as a Duchess but also life as a new mom in the public eye.

"I think Harry so far has become more showbiz," she said. "But that might change. (ANI)

