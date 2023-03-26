Birthday Special: 'RRR' star Ram Charan's adorable moments with family

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 26 (ANI): It's been 16 years since Ram Charan made his acting debut with Puri Jagannadh's directorial 'Chirutha' and from that very moment he has been surprising the audience with his versatile performances.

Apart from professional life, Ram Charan knows how to balance and spend time with his family. He is not only a superstar but a doting husband, a dutiful son, a big brother and soon-to-be a father. Playing all the roles so beautifully is not an easy task, especially for an actor but Ram Charan surely knows how to do it and has been giving his fans family goals. So, on the occasion of his 38th birthday, let's take a look at his beautiful family moments.

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela



Ram and Upasana are one of the power couples in town. Dating for several years, the duo tied the knot on June 14, 2012, and since then they are sticking with each other in thick and thin.



From family get-togethers to Oscar wins, the lovebirds never miss inspiring us with their love and couple goals.

Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi



There is no need to define a few bonds!! Ram shares a very healthy bond with his father Chiranjeevi. The actor often shares pictures with his mentor for life and captioned it, "the man who gave us everything."

Ram Charan and Surekha Konidala



Some things never change!! Dedicating first Instagram post to flooding his account with pictures of his first love who is none other than Ram's mother Surekha Konidala.

Ram Charan and sisters- Sushmita and Sreeja Kalyan



A brother who is never bored of bugging his sisters. Ram is not behind in this. He is often seen having fun banter with his Sushmita and Sreeja Kalyan. From celebrating birthdays to go on vacations. The actor also gives us sibling goals and tricks on how to annoy them.

Ram Charan and Rhyme



Meet Ram and Upasana fur baby Rhyme, who is often seen to with the duo. Whether it's RRR film promotions, Oscars, airports to shooting sets. Ram never leaves home without taking his pet dog along. From kissing to cuddling with Rhyme, he is all hearts for the little one.

Family



Some cute family moments are captured in the frame. From all the occasions celebrated together.

happy birthday to family man and superstar Ram Charan! (ANI)