Poster of the show (Image courtesy: Instagram)

BJP MLA seeks ban on 'Bigg Boss 13', says show is 'spreading vulgarity'

ANI | Updated: Oct 10, 2019 11:42 IST

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): A BJP legislator from Uttar Pradesh has written a letter to Minister of Information & Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar, asking him to immediately stop the telecast of "Big Boss-13" alleging that the show is 'spreading vulgarity and hurting the social morality of the country'.
BJP MLA from Loni, Nand Kishor Gurjar wrote that the "show was promoting obscenity and vulgarity and was unfit for family viewing".
"The show is against the cultural ethos of the country and highly objectionable intimate scenes were a part of it. Couples of different communities were being made to share their bed with another which was unacceptable," read the letter.
Lauding the sincere efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to regain the lost glory of India, the BJP lawmaker said, "On one hand where our Prime Minister Modi ji is working really hard to regain the lost glory of the country, on the other hand shows like Bigg Boss are degrading the culture of India."
He demanded a ban on the reality show with immediate effect and even asked for a censor board to keep a check on the content being aired on television.
In the show, contestants called "housemates" live together in a specially constructed house that is isolated from the outside world. They are voted out every week until only one survives and makes it to the finale to become the winner. During their stay in the house, contestants are continuously monitored by live television cameras as well as personal audio microphones. (ANI)

