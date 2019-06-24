Blac Chyna
Blac Chyna

Blac Chyna's former friend alleges she robbed him of his 'big break'

ANI | Updated: Jun 23, 2019 21:34 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], June 23 (ANI): Black Chyna's former friend Andre Xcellence claimed that the reality star robbed him of his big break as an openly gay rapper.
The artist told Page Six that the duo was planning to make music, but that Chyna ghosted him after he spent a lot of money putting the project together.
"I was gay. We were friends for a couple of years. I have a recording studio. She came in for some sessions with her team and we became fast friends. She knew my music and was a big supporter," he told Page Six.
He claimed that Chyna approached him about kick-starting a music career after the Kardashian family 'blacklisted' her.
"I was there the day that the Kardashians sent her a 'frenemy' cake to her house. She was so upset and talking about how mean they were to her and I believed it. I believed her and all of her nonsense," he added.
The artist recorded 'What Would Yo Momma Say' with Chyna and was scheduled to shoot a music video.
"She came up with the treatment and idea. She wrote herself into the concept. I went ahead and found investors and I spent USD 35,000," he claimed.
He added that she came for the rehearsal but never came for the shoot which was supposed to be a big break for them.
"She showed up for rehearsal but never came to the shoot. It was supposed to be a big breakout moment with her and we would've been doing LA Pride and then she backed out. She disappeared and told me months later she's not doing music right now," he said.
The reality star was seen with American TV host Wendy Williams at LA Pride.
"I thought she was my friend. She wouldn't do this to a straight rapper. Because I'm the 'gay artist,' the little guy, she thinks there are no repercussions," he said.
The artist said he plans to release a video for another track he recorded, 'Break a Bitch', that includes lyrics such as, "I'll break a bitch like Chyna did Rob/like Caitlyn did Kris."
"I am going to release the video. Chyna specifically asked me not to because it would damage her relationship with the Kardashians even further," he said.
Chyna is Rob Kardashian's ex, the two share a daughter named Dream. After the former couple's separation, they agreed for joint custody of their daughter in September 2017, People had reported.
31-year-old Chyna will be returning to television soon with her own reality series 'The Real Blac Chyna'. (ANI)

