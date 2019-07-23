Wendy Williams with Blac Chyna (Image Courtesy: Instagram)
Wendy Williams with Blac Chyna (Image Courtesy: Instagram)

Blac Chyna's mother Tokyo Toni slams Wendy Williams

ANI | Updated: Jul 23, 2019 12:28 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 23 (ANI): TV host Wendy Williams who discussed American model Blac Chyna and her mother Tokyo Toni's ongoing feud on her show, is now facing a backlash from Toni.
"Let me check Wendy Williams' motherf-king a-- b--h. Wendy, I'mma tell you this. Don't mention my motherf-king name again, or I'm gonna talk about your s-t," Toni is heard yelling at the host in an Instagram live.
She continued, "Wendy is so gone, that when I see her, I'mma knock her face off. When I see you, b--h, I'm gonna get a charge. I'mma bust your a--."
"You said I cried? When I walked in, you was sniffing coke. 'Heyyy, ohhh' Eyes was big. You hugged me because I ain't no sucker," she added in the video.
Toni's remarks come after Williams discussed the mother-daughter feud on her show. The feud between the two came into light during the first episode of 'The Real Blac Chyna' show where Toni abused her daughter on the show.
While discussing the matter on her show, Williams said, "Fans though are outraged over how her mother Tokyo Toni treated Chyna. Along with that she also said something to the effect ... you can kill yourself I don't care. ..."
She continued, "Toni, take this in the best way because when last we talked you were hugging me and crying and me, you, Chyna we spent all day together and it was great, and all you kept telling me was 'Wendy, thank you.'" (ANI)

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 12:31 IST

