Blake Griffin roasts ex-girlfriend Kendall Jenner over Caitlyn Jenner

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 11 (ANI): NBA star Blake Griffin recently joked about his former girlfriend Kendall Jenner's parent Caitlyn Jenner during the Comedy Central's roast of Alec Baldwin.

"I know we're all here making fun of Caitlyn, but honestly I want to take this moment to publicly thank you. As an athlete, I want to thank you for bravery. And as a human, I want to thank you for the doors you've opened," said the 30-year-old basketball player in a preview of the upcoming segment of the show, reported Fox News.

"And on behalf of the entire NBA and half of the rappers on the Billboard charts, I want to thank you for giving your daughters their daddy issues," he jokingly added.

Earlier in the clip, Blake Griffin also joked about the entire Kardashian and Jenner family and said, "Caitlyn completed her gender reassignment in 2017, finally confirming that no one in that family wants a white d--k." Caitlyn laughed then stood up to clap for Griffin.

Griffin dated the supermodel in 2017. But, according to People magazine, they ended their relationship because of the NBA star's trade from the Los Angeles Clippers to the Detroit Pistons. (ANI)

