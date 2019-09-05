Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds donate $2 million to human rights organisations

ANI | Updated: Sep 05, 2019 12:51 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 5 (ANI): Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds on Wednesday donated USD 2 million to organistaions focused on protecting the rights of migrant children.
The couple will make the donation to NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund (LDF) and the Young Center for Immigrant Children's Rights, reported E! News.
"We're blown away by the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund, and the Young Center's commitment to not only justice and democracy, but humanity," said Lively and Reynolds in a statement.
"Over the last few years, our perspective has grown and we've realized we have to do everything possible to foster more compassion and empathy in this world," they added.
This is not the first time that 42-year-old Reynolds has supported a good cause. He has been an avid supporter of organisations like F--k Cancer and the Michael J. Fox Foundation.
Meanwhile, Lively, was honored for her work against child pornography at Variety's Power of Women event in 2017. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 12:49 IST

'Crazy Rich Asians' co-writer Adele Lim quits sequel over pay disparity

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 5 (ANI): Adele Lim who co-wrote the hit 'Crazy Rich Asians' film with Peter Chiarelli has exited the show amid alleged issues of pay disparity.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 12:42 IST

Hrithik, Vaani will make you groove on 'Ghungroo'

New Delhi (India), Sept 5 (ANI): To set the temperature soaring, Bollywood actors Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor are here with their chemistry to make you shake a leg with them on first song 'Ghungroo' from action-filled movie 'War'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 12:15 IST

Ben Wheatley to direct Alicia Vikander's 'Tom Raider' sequel

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 5 (ANI): Ben Wheatley is all set to helm the 'Tom Raider' sequel starring Alicia Vikander.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 11:20 IST

'Dostana 2' finds 'suitable boy' in Lakshya

New Delhi (India), Sept 5 (ANI): After months of speculations, filmmaker Karan Johar has finally revealed the name of the 'suitable boy' who would be joining Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aryan in 'Dostana 2'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 10:54 IST

Mary Lynn Rajskub, Edwin Hodge join Chris Pratt in 'Ghost Draft'

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 5 (ANI): Mary Lynn Rajskub and Edwin Hodge have been roped in to feature in Sci-Fi thriller 'Ghost Draft' alongside Chris Pratt.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 10:50 IST

Meghan Markle, Rihanna and others mourn death of photographer...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 5 (ANI): Celebrities are mourning the death of much loved and acclaimed fashion photographer Peter Lindbergh who died on Tuesday at the age of 74.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 10:49 IST

'Destiny's Child' songwriter LaShawn Daniels passes away

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 5 (ANI): Grammy-winning songwriter LaShawn Daniels passed away at the age of 41.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 07:15 IST

Dwayne Johnson returns from honeymoon early to support Kevin...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 5 (ANI): Actor Dwayne Johnson is going all out for his friend and actor Kevin Hart following his car accident over the weekend.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 06:39 IST

Adele getting 'ready physically and emotionally' to release new...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 5 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Adele is channeling her heartache into music and will soon treat her fans with new songs.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 06:37 IST

Jennifer Aniston opens up about turning 50, says she doesn't...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 5 (ANI): American actor Jennifer Aniston, who never shies away from speaking her mind, opened up about ageing, saying she doesn't "feel any different".

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 05:50 IST

Man arrested in connection with Mac Miller's death

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 5 (ANI): Almost a year after rapper Mac Miller's death, a man has been charged and arrested in connection with the star's passing.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 05:42 IST

Here's why Jennifer Aniston recommends staying away from social media

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 5 (ANI): American actor Jennifer Aniston, who became a household name after starring in the beloved sitcom 'Friends', opened up about the harmful effects of using social media, revealing why one should stay away from the platform.

Read More
iocl