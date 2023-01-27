'Bob's Burgers', 'The Simpsons' and 'Family Guy' coming up with more seasons, deets inside

Washington [US], January 27 (ANI): Staple American animated comedies 'Bob's Burgers', 'The Simpsons' and 'Family Guy' are coming up with two more seasons each, continuing their long-time runs on Fox through the 2024-25 broadcast cycle.



According to Variety, a US-based news outlet, the renewals secure "Bob's Burgers'" 14th and 15th seasons, "Family Guy's" 22nd and 23rd seasons, and "The Simpsons'" record-breaking 35th and 36th seasons, further cementing its position as the longest-running scripted television series in history.

"With this trio of renewals, we celebrate excellence in animation on Fox, our wonderful, long-time partnership with 20th Television and the brilliant creators and incredible voices behind these forever favorites," said Michael Thorn, Fox Entertainment's president of scripted programming in a statement as quoted in a report by Variety. "Three-plus decades of 'The Simpsons,' more than two decades of 'Family Guy' and over a decade of 'Bob's Burgers' proves the enduring power of the animation genre on our network and the infinite fan affinity for these outrageously funny comedy classics."

For the 2022-23 season, all three programmes are now ranked among the top 10 comedies, with "The Simpsons" coming in at number four, "Family Guy" at number five, and "Bob's Burgers" at number one for the second consecutive year. Furthermore, with an average of 5.1 million P2+ viewers this season, "Family Guy" maintains its lead as Fox's most-streamed programme ever. (ANI)

