Bollywood celebrates International Tea Day

New Delhi (India), Dec 15(ANI): Actors Madhuri Dixit Nene and Diana Penty expressed their love for tea with Instagram posts to mark the International Tea Day on Sunday.

Dixit, who is currently on a vacation shared a soothing picture of her iced tea amidst lush green mountains and a lake in the background on Instagram.



"Nothing like an iced tea to cool you down," she wrote with the picture.

Dixit later posted another picture of her holding a tiny tea leaf in her hand and wrote, "Tea positive on #InternationalTeaDay & every day."

Alternatively, actor Diana Penty posted a smiling picture of herself with a cup of tea in her hand.



"Cheers to Chai #TeaWithD #InternationalTeaDay," she captioned the post.

International Tea Day falls on December 15 every year in tea consuming countries. India is one of the major producers of tea throughout the world and is also one of its biggest exporters. (ANI)

