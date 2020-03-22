Bollywood veterans appreciate 'national discipline' on 'Janta curfew'

New Delhi [India], Mar 22 (ANI): Bollywood's veterans, including Amitabh Bachchan, Asha Bhosle, and Shabana Azmi, lent their support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal for a 'Janta curfew'.

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday took to Twitter to share a view of the Mumbai's Marine Drive, which is seen empty.



Giving credit to the public for following the idea behind the imposition of 'Janta curfew', the actor tweeted: "Marine Drive, Mumbai this morning .. this is what National discipline means .. JAI HIND. "



The 77-year-old star, in another tweet, urged everybody to be indoor not just for the time period mentioned, but even after that.

"Be indoors from 7 am to 9 pm .. but EVEN AFTER! And at 5 pm I shall clap on my balcony for them that work for us despite trying circumstances," the tweet read.

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi gave a glimpse of the activity happening back at home adhering to the instructions of 'Janta curfew.'



The 'Ankur' actor shared a picture of her husband Javed Akhtar on Twitter. In the shared photograph, the famous lyricist is seen writing.

"@Javedakhtarjadu doing what he does best - writing, whilst abiding by #JantaCurfew and maintaining required distance whilst I sit watching the sea," the 69-year-old actor tweeted.

Legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle has announced that she would be chanting 'OM' at 5 pm along with her family to "show solidarity with all those still selflessly out there helping us overcome this dark hour for planet earth"



Taking to Twitter, 86-year-old musician further wrote, " If we all isolate ourselves, we shall see this thru. Every night has a day. Think positive @narendramodi."

Bringing a sigh of relief in the silence amid the scare of the coronavirus outbreak, actor Anupam Kher too shared a view from his balcony that is seen completely empty.

The 65-year-old actor took to his twitter handle and wrote: "Silence has never been so audible as it is today. I have never heard birds so beautifully chirping outside my house. The world will finally change for the better. After today, I am sure of that. :)"



Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people to be a part of the 'Janta curfew' today and said that it will add tremendous strength to the fight against COVID-19.

So far, there have been 341 positive cases of coronavirus in the country, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research. (ANI)

