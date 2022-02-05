Boney Kapoor's new Tamil film with Ajith to go on floors in March

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 5 (ANI): Producer Boney Kapoor's next Tamil film, which stars Ajith in the lead role, is all set to go on floors from March 9.

"After wrapping up five films in the thick of the pandemic, Boney Kapoor will begin shooting for the Tamil film with Ajith on 9th March. The set for the film is already being constructed. In typical Boney Kapoor style, this film is also going to be mounted on a massive scale," a source informed.





This will be Boney's third collaboration with Ajith after 'Valimai' and 'Nerkonda Paarvai'.

Meanwhile, Boney is also set to make his acting debut with Luv Ranjan's film, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. (ANI)

