Bow Wow gets trolled by fans after he body shames Wendy Williams

Washington D.C. [USA], July 29 (ANI): American rapper Shad Gregory Moss, popularly known as Bow Wow Body, got trolled by fans on social media after body shaming Wendy Williams.

On Sunday, the 32-year-old rapper shared a picture of the talk show host on Instagram, where she can be seen clad in a black bikini while at the beach.

"They say its a hot girl summer," he captioned the picture.



As soon as the rapper-actor shared the picture on Instagram, many came in support of the 55-year-old star's defense and asked Bow Wow to take the body-shaming post down.

"If his 1/10 self doesn't stop...Wendy is living unapologetically and doing HER. She's freshly out of turmoil and you can tell that it's been rough on her. But she's HERE! He should do the same," one user commented.

Another chimed in, "When it's short boy summer we'll ask for your opinion."

Some reminded the rapper that he is a father to 8-year-old daughter, Shai Moss. "You literally have a daughter...body-shaming ain't the move," a user wrote.

Bow Wow's post is most likely a response to Wendy's recent diss.

According to E-News, just last week, the television host blasted at the rapper for his "very distasteful" comments about his ex-girlfriend, Ciara.

Bow Wow called the "1,2 Step" songstress a "b---h" during a nightclub appearance and bragged about "having her 'first.'"

"Bow Wow, I am mad at you ... What're you doing. Hot Topics. Bow Wow, I'm not hating on you, but young man, so what?" Williams said last Wednesday during her show segment.

She continued, "It's very distasteful. We've all had somebody before we had you, man. We've all lived, but to be shirtless in a club and calling her a 'b---h,' you were so wrong for that." (ANI)

