Brad Pitt's 'Ad Astra', Martin Scorsese's 'The Irishman' to go in Mumbai Film Festival

ANI | Updated: Sep 30, 2019 17:28 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 30 (ANI): The line-up of the upcoming 21st Mumbai Film Festival includes Brad Pitt's latest release 'Ad Astra' and Martin Scorsese's 'The Irishman' starring Robert DeNiro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci, and Scott Z. Burns' 'The Report'.
Antonio Banderas starrer 'Pain and Glory' and Ken Loach's 'Sorry We Missed You', are also a part of the line-up.
The festival, scheduled to commence on October 17, will open with Malayali film 'Moothon (The Elder One)', which had its world premiere at Toronto, confirmed The Hollywood Reporter.
Geetu Mohandas' directorial revolves around a boy searching for his elder brother.
Meanwhile, Brazilian filmmaker Fernando Meirelles, who is credited with the direction of 2002's multiple Oscar-nominated 'City of God', is set to be honoured with an excellence in cinema award.
Also to be bestowed with the same award will be Indian actor Deepti Naval, known for classics like 'Chashme Buddoor' and Dev Patel starrer 'Lion', will also be honored.
The international competition jury is headed by acclaimed filmmaker Hany Abu-Assad. His fellow jurors include Zoya Akhtar, whose film 'Gully Boy' became India's 2020 Oscar entry.
Organized by the Mumbai Academy of Moving Images, the festival will run from October 17 to October 24. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 17:01 IST

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 16:46 IST

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 16:37 IST

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 14:42 IST

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 14:27 IST

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 13:45 IST

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 13:15 IST

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 12:07 IST

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 12:04 IST

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 11:13 IST

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 10:42 IST

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 10:38 IST

