"Brain is still to wrap around the fact...", Shaunak Sen reacts after 'All The Breathes' fails to win Oscar

Los Angeles [US], March 14 (ANI): It was a memorable day for India as two out of the three nominated movies won Oscar awards.

Apart from 'RRR' and 'The Elephant Whisperers', director Shaunak Sen's documentary film 'All That Breathes' also bagged a nomination at the 95th Academy awards but unfortunately couldn't win the trophy.

Sharing his reaction, Shaunak took to Instagram, shared a long note, and dropped a string of pictures from the award function in which he could be seen posing with the team members of 'All That Breathes'.

"So many chin-uppy messages of encouragement/support since yesterday. We were low for about an hour, but we're soon distracted into equanimity amidst the whirl of glittery people and things. Brain is still to wrap around the fact that this is the end of this chapter. Next we'll be working hard to figure India distribution (HBO has ended it's deal in India with Hotstar it appears, and we're figuring out which platform it'll come out on now). For now, very very nice to share this bizarre, swollen day with the brothers, and so many members of our crew. Here's a quick (chronological) line of pictures of the day as it progressed. (I'll probably end up sharing another round of pictures, sorry.)," he captioned the post.

Shaunak Sen's 'All That Breathes' was nominated in the Best Documentary Feature Film category but failed to director Daniel Roher's film 'Navalny' which won the award at the Oscars 2023.

All That Breathes follows siblings Mohammad Saud and Nadeem Shehzad, who have made it their lives' mission to rescue and treat injured birds, especially the Black Kites. It previously won the 'World Cinema Grand Jury Prize: Documentary' at this year's Sundance Film Festival, a film gala that promotes independent cinema and filmmakers, and earned the Golden Eye award for the best documentary at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. (ANI)