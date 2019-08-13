Sisters Miley and Brandi Cyrus (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Sisters Miley and Brandi Cyrus (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Brandi Cyrus gives piece of advice to sister Miley post her split with husband

ANI | Updated: Aug 13, 2019 14:51 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 13 (ANI): Days after Miley Cyrus's split, her elder sister Brandi gave a piece of advice to the star about trusting life's twists and turns.
The sister and manager of the pop-star shared the advice on her Instagram page which is just giving out sibling goals.
"I've learned that life sometimes takes us through seasons when we cannot understand why things have to hurt so much or be so hard, but all we can do is trust that there is a purpose in everything, even the darkness," the 32-year-old Brandi wrote.
Adding, she went on to write, "And in time everything will make sense, and all of that purpose will be revealed when the time is right, and we will be stronger and better for it."
The advice sparked several comments and among the ones to praise Brandi for the concern was 'The Bachelor season 20; contestant Olivia Caridi, who wrote, "You are so wise."
Us Weekly confirmed on Saturday that Miley, 26, and Hemsworth, 29, had split after seven months of marriage. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 15:29 IST

Robert De Niro, Shia LaBeouf to star in 'After Exile'

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 13 (ANI): Actors Robert De Niro and Shia LaBeouf will star in the upcoming independent crime drama 'After Exile.'

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 15:11 IST

Wendy Williams talks about her ex-husband Kevin Hunter's cheating scandal

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 13 (ANI): Before everyone came to know about Wendy Williams' husband Kevin Hunter's alleged child with his mistress, the talk show host revealed that she had a clue about his "double life."

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 15:05 IST

Nicki Minaj will marry Kenneth Petty in 'about 80 days'

Washington D.C.[USA], Aug 13 (ANI): The countdown has officially begun, as rapper Nicki Minaj revealed that she will marry her beau Kenneth Petty in "about 80 days."

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 14:51 IST

Hailey, Justin Bieber planning "small" fall wedding

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 13 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Justin Bieber and supermodel Hailey Bieber, who tied the knot in a secret courthouse ceremony in September 2018, are planning to have their second wedding this fall and want to keep the ceremony intimate.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 14:51 IST

Anushka Sharma calls for stricter laws against animal cruelty

New Delhi (India), Aug 13 (ANI): An avid pet lover and an advocate of animal rights, Anushka Sharma has urged people to raise their voice against animal cruelty and stand up to protect, nurture and preserve the voiceless beings against inhuman treatment.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 14:01 IST

You wouldn't like to miss Alia's sizzling dance moves in 'Prada'

New Delhi [India], August 13 (ANI): The Doorbeen of super-hit Lamberghini song fame are back! This time to make you gyrate with their new song, 'Prada' featuring Alia Bhatt, which marks her music video debut.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 13:37 IST

Quentin Tarantino defends "arrogant" portrayal of Bruce Lee in...

Washington D.C.[USA], Aug 13 (ANI): Ace filmmaker Quentin Tarantino responded to the controversy surrounding his latest outing 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood', which features a haughty portrayal of the late martial arts legend and actor Bruce Lee.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 13:20 IST

Miley Cyrus teases new music following split with Liam Hemsworth

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 13 (ANI): Just days after her split with actor Liam Hemsworth, singer Miley Cyrus decided to get everyone talking about her professional life by posting a cryptic photo which hints at new music.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 12:51 IST

Alex Rodriguez's valuables stolen from car in San Francisco

Washington D.C.[USA], Aug 13 (ANI): Former baseball player Alex Rodriguez' rental car with jewellery and electronics was robbed on Sunday night.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 12:37 IST

Katy Perry's 'Teenage Dream' co-star accuses singer of sexual misconduct

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 13 (ANI): Actor-model Josh Kloss, who featured in singer-songwriter Katy Perry's 'Teenage Dream' music video in 2010, has accused the singer of sexual misconduct, claiming that she pulled down his pants at a party, exposing him before all his friends.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 12:24 IST

Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff pull off deadly bike stunt in 'WAR'

New Delhi (India), Aug 13 (ANI): Bollywood heartthrobs Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, who are gearing up for a massive showdown in YRF's visual extravaganza 'WAR', pulled off an extremely risky bike-chasing sequence in which the duo was seen crashing through the glass window panes.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 12:16 IST

Liam Hemsworth finally breaks his silence over split with ex Miley Cyrus

Washington D.C.[USA], Aug 13 (ANI): Liam Hemsworth recently opened up about her split with pop-star Miley Cyrus after less than a year of marriage.

Read More
iocl