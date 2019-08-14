Brandon Thomas Lee thinks Miley Cyrus - Kaitlynn Carter romance is fake

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 14 (ANI): Pop-star Miley Cyrus's recent PDA with Kaitlynn Carter just days after ending her marriage with Liam Hemsworth is being considered as a cunning trick by some.

According to Fox News, Brandon Thomas Lee, son of Pamela Anderson and rocker Tommy Lee, believes that Cyrus' romance with Brody Jenner's ex Kaitlynn Carter seems inauthentic because Carter, Jenner, Cyrus, and Hemsworth were all pals before the ladies supposedly came closer.

"This whole is just so -- I don't know, I didn't want to even get involved with it, but it just seems so fake to me," the 23-year-old Lee told 'The Daily Pop' on Monday, Fox News reported.

"It's just like, why? They're just obviously messing with their two ex-husbands. And they're all friends! It just seems so ridiculous to me," he said.

Lee added that when pictures of the two ladies surfaced on the internet, he asked himself, "What the f--k just happened?"

Over the weekend, 35-year-old Brody commented on pictures of Cyrus and Carter and wrote, "Hot girl summer."

He later posted on his own account, "Don't let yesterday take up too much of today."

Upon seeing the comments, Cyrus was quick to respond and wrote, "Go take a nap in your truck and cool off. #HotGirlSummer."

On Saturday night, the former 'Hannah Montana' and Hemsworth announced their separation after eight months of marriage and more than a decade of on-and-off romance. Hours earlier, snaps were published of the 'We Can't Stop' singer kissing Carter while vacationing in Italy. (ANI)

