Bravo rebooting 'The Real Housewives of New York City' for Season 14

Washington [US], March 24 (ANI): Bravo announced that the network is rebooting and recasting 'The Real Housewives of New York City' ahead of Season 14.

Bravo is searching for a new and diverse group of friends to share their lives with the cameras for the next season of the series. It's unclear whether any of the season 13 ladies will return amid the recasting.

Executive producer Andy Cohen told Variety, "You know that we're at a crossroads for 'RHONY'. We've spent a lot of time figuring out where to go. And the plan that we've come up with, I think, is a real gift to the fans."



Cohen added, "There are thousands of stories to tell here. This is the most multicultural, diverse, and energetic, and exciting city in America: We are searching for a multicultural group of friends who really best reflect the most exciting city in the country. We're looking for a group of women who are real friends, and who are of diverse backgrounds, races, and religions."

Bravo is also going to cast a 'Real Housewives of New York City' throwback series featuring some of the most beloved NYC Housewives from years past.

'RHONY' first premiered on March 4, 2008. The most recently aired season 13, which ended August 31, 2021, did not have a reunion for the first time ever. (ANI)

