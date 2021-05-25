Brazilian series 'Dom' drops intriguing trailer of crime drama

New Delhi [India], May 25 (ANI): The makers of the upcoming Brazilian series 'Dom' on Tuesday dropped an intriguing trailer of the crime drama inspired by the true story of a father and son on opposite sides of the war on drugs in Rio de Janeiro.

Amazon Prime Video took to Instagram and posted the trailer with the announcement of its release. The series will be dubbed in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu for the Indian audience.

The two-minute-forty-nine-second video chronicles Dom as he follows Victor, a young diver who, by a twist of fate, becomes a military intelligence agent and embraces the war on drugs as his life mission. Over the years, he comes to face the disillusionment of endless war and watches his own son, Pedro, succumbs to the enemy he tirelessly fought against cocaine. Pedro turns into an addict as well as one of the most wanted criminals in Rio de Janeiro: Pedro Dom.



Starring alongside Gabriel Leone (Pedro) and Flavio Tolezani (Victor) are Filipe Braganca, Raquel Villar, Isabella Santoni, Ramon Francisco, Digao Ribeiro, Fabio Lago, Julia Konrad and Andre Mattos, among others.

'Dom' is directed by Vicente Kubrusly and Breno Silveira, who also leads the writing team, which includes Fabio Mendes, Higia Ikeda, Carolina Neves and Marcelo Vindicatto. The series is produced by Renata Brandao e Ramona Bakker from Conspiracao. Antonio Pinto composed the original soundtrack.

An indication of the growing popularity of localized international content in India, the dubbed versions of 'Dom' will join the Amazon Prime Video India content library alongside several other localized international titles such as Amazon Original Series 'The Boys', Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan and internationally acclaimed movies such as 'Tenet', 'Parasite' and 'Wonder Woman 1984' among others. (ANI)

