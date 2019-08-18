Brian Austin Green confirms hookup with co-star Tori Spelling during 'BH90210' days

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 18 (ANI): Actor Brian Austin Green who is now married to Megan Fox revealed which 'BH90210' co-stars he hooked up with during his younger days.

The 46-year-old opened up about the hookups on 'Watch What Happens Live' with Andy Cohen on Thursday night.

He admitted that he hooked up with his co-star Tori Spelling when they were younger.

"Wait, Tori said that we hooked up? Yeah, we hooked up. We did. But we were young so that's what young people do," he explained.

"And Tiffani [Thiessen] and I were dating before she started doing the show, " Green added. She joined the original show in Season 5.

However, he declined that he hooked up with Shannen Doherty, Jennie Garth or Gabrielle Carteris.

The actor was promoting the reboot currently airing on Fox which has the original cast of Spelling, Carteris, Doherty, Garth, Jason Priestley, and Ziering.

The original series ran for 10 seasons from 1990 to 2000.

Green married Fox in 2010. The couple has three sons: Noah, 6, Bodhi, 5, and Journey, 3. Green also has a 17-year-old son, Kassius, from his relationship with actress Vanessa Marcil. (ANI)

