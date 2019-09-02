Brian Austin Green
Brian Austin Green

Brian Austin Green joins Douglas Emerson at charity event to honour Luke Perry

ANI | Updated: Sep 02, 2019 16:59 IST

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 2 (ANI): American actor Brian Austin Green on Friday reunited with his former onscreen best friend Douglas Emerson at the Peach Pit charity pop-up to honour late Luke Perry.
The sweet moment was captured and shared on Instagram for Green's podcast which showed the two hugging each other and claps from the crowd. "Emerson flew in just to see the look on Brian's face -- and we couldn't be happier!" read the caption.
Green's character in Beverly Hills, 90210, David Silver, was best friends with Scanlon on the original series before David joined the popular gang. Scanlon left the show after season 2 and quit acting, later joining the Air Force.
The charity pop-up took place at Johnny Rockets in Los Angeles. The restaurant was transformed to look like the after-school hangout from the show. The proceeds that were raised from the event were donated to charity in honor of original cast member Perry, who died earlier this year. (ANI)

