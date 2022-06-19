'Bridgerton': Nicola Coughlan, Simone Ashley and Charithra Chandran tease season 3

Washington [US], June 19 (ANI): 'Bridgerton' fans have been thrilled to hear that the hit Netflix series is returning for a third season, with the story preceding the book's timeline to follow the love story between Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) in season three.

Coughlan announced the news during an FYSEE panel celebrating the show on May 15, telling Variety the next day that it was slightly overwhelming to make the proclamation.

"I had a moment because I've been keeping this secret for so long, that right before -- because I was given the job of NOC which was so lovely, but that right before I went, 'I'm too scared, to school, because if it becomes real..." Coughlan recalled shyly.

The news that Penelope and Colin would finally explore their Regency-era romance (and the birth of their fan-created couple name "Polin") was somewhat unexpected, even for her, reveals Variety.

"It's funny because I always wanted to be an actor. I started doing that when I was super young, but I never saw myself as like the lead of romantic drama. It was just not on my list of things that I thought I would ever be doing. So it's quite mad now to just be in that position, and on one of the biggest shows ever. It's amazing," Coughlan says.



When asked later in the conversation if the 'Polin' romance will gravitate towards the super-steamy vibes of season 1 or the slow burn of season 2, Coughlan replies, "I think, because we've had two seasons of build-up, it's probably going to be the former. I haven't read the scripts. I've just been given an overview."

Coughlan, Ashley and Chandran also discuss Bridgerton's impact on fans, particularly young women and people of color, many of whom are new to the genre. "The effect works both ways," notes Chandran, explaining how starring in the series Bridgerton has changed the way she navigates the world.

Chandran says, "What's wonderful is that there's so many benefits to it: the show is just better [with diversity]. It's more fun, it's more colourful."

"It gives actors of colour opportunities that were previously inaccessible to them. We're seeing with 'Mr. Malcolm's list' - it also feels very British and it's sort of multiracial -- and that's exactly what we would want it from the show, to kind of set a standard for the industry. So, I think creatively -- and maybe this is very generous, and I hope Lin Manuel Miranda forgives me -- but I feel like what 'Hamilton' did for theatre is very much like what 'Bridgerton' has done for TV, and then also it diversifies audiences," she concluded.

Nicola Coughlan, Simone Ashley and Charithra Chandran will return for 'Bridgerton' season 3 as the 'Regency-era' romance continues to explore all of their interweaved love stories. (ANI)

