British comedian Sean Lock passes away at 58

London [UK], August 18 (ANI): Award-winning British comedian Sean Lock, star of '8 Out Of 10 Cats', died from cancer on Wednesday.

As per Variety, the TV star, known for his surreal content was 58 years old when he breathed his last.

"It is with great sadness that we have to announce the death of Sean Lock. He died at home from cancer, surrounded by his family," read a statement from Lock's agency, Off The Kerb Productions.

Remembering his "unique voice", the statement continued, "Sean was one of Britain's finest comedians, his boundless creativity, lightning wit and the absurdist brilliance of his work, marked him out as a unique voice in British comedy."

The statement concluded with requesting privacy for his family, "Sean was also a cherished husband and father to three children. Sean will be sorely missed by all that knew him. We kindly request that the privacy of his family and children is respected at this difficult time."

In recent years, Lock was best known for leading a team on Channel 4 comedy show '8 Out of 10 Cats', hosted by Jimmy Carr.



He also appeared on shows including 'Have I Got News For You' and the Stephen Fry-hosted 'QI' and co-hosted 'The Big Fat Quiz of the Year' alongside James Corden.

In 2000, Lock won an award for the best live comic at the British Comedy Awards.

British comedians paid tribute to Lock, who has worked alongside comics including David Baddiel, Bill Bailey and Lee Mack.

"It's heartbreaking to lose my dearest friend Sean Lock. He was a true original, a wonderful comic. All my thoughts are with his family," Bailey wrote on Twitter.

"Such sad news. RIP the great Sean Lock. One of the funniest, most influential comedians of a generation. A lovely man," Comedian Ricky Gervais tweeted.

Channel 4 also released a statement, "Incredibly sad to learn of the loss of one of our great comedians, Sean Lock. A much-loved part of the C4 family he's played a huge role on the channel for over 2 decades, and we'll miss him. Our thoughts are with his family and friends."

Reportedly, Lock had previously battled skin cancer, which he blamed on his brief former career working on building sites, during which he spent much time in the sun. (ANI)

