British royals brave dreary weather to attend Royal Ascot Day 2

Ascot [UK], Jun 20 (ANI): A little drizzle couldn't rain on this parade, as the British Royals braved the dreary weather to take part in the carriage procession marking the start of the Royal Ascot's second day on Wednesday.

Opting for a blue ensemble yet again, Queen Elizabeth II arrived at the venue in the leading carriage alongside the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince of Wales and Alan Brooke, the third Viscount Brookeborough.

A matching pale blue hat, speckled with flowers in shades of purple, violet and blue completed the British monarch's look as she attended her dearly loved races, which enjoy the royal seal of approval.

Duchess Camilla of Cornwall perfectly complemented the Queen's sartorial choice in a pale blue dress along with a demure hat and pearls.

Both men and women have to adhere to a strict code of dressing while attending the event, being held from June 18 to June 22 this year.

The five-day event saw a high-octane start on Tuesday, with most members of the British Royal family in attendance. However, Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, who became the parents to a son in May, were missing from the event's inaugural day.

The Royal Ascot is an annual event attended by the Queen, who has had an interest in horses since childhood, and members of the Royal Family, according to Kensington Palace, the official Instagram account of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

"The week has become Britain's most popular race meeting, welcoming around 300,000 visitors over five days," they added.

The Ascot Racecourse has enjoyed royal patronage ever since it was founded by Queen Anne in 1711. The summer race meeting officially became a Royal week in 1911. (ANI)

