Britney Spears' dad steps down as her conservator

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 7 (ANI): Britney Spears' dad Jamie Spears' has decided to temporarily step down as her conservator after he allegedly abused her son, Sean.

According to People magazine, Jamie 'decided to temporarily step down' as Britney's conservator after her ex-husband Kevin Federline filed a criminal complaint accusing him of physically abusing their 13-year-old son.

"Jamie has to focus on his health. He was also told it's best to step down temporarily because of the police report," People quoted a source close to Spears. "Jamie seems stressed about it, and it's not a situation that he wants to be in."

According to TMZ, Jamie filed legal documents to "temporarily relinquish the powers of conservatorship ... due to personal health reasons" and asked for Jodi Montgomery, a woman he described as Spears' "care manager," to be appointed as temporary conservator.

In 2008, a Los Angeles court named Jamie, permanent conservator of Spears' affairs.

On August 24, Britney got 'very angry' with Jamie after he allegedly abused her teenage son. "There was physical contact that made Sean scared and upset," a source previously told People. "Britney got upset as well and ended their visit with Jamie." (ANI)

