Britney Spears' father sues blogger for false allegations

ANI | Updated: Jun 27, 2019 11:54 IST

Washington D.C [USA], June 27 (ANI): Britney Spears who has been going through a lot of personal turmoil recently is now caught up in another controversy.
The singer's father Jamie Spears, who also looks after her personal and business affairs as her conservator has filed a legal complaint against Anthony Steven, the creator of a blog devoted to the pop superstar, in Los Angeles County Superior Court, reported The Hollywood Reporter.
The complaint has been filed against the backlash the 37-year-old singer is facing on the grounds that she is misleading the public.
"It's time for conspiracy theories about Britney Spears' well-being and the mob #FreeBritney movement to stop. Over the past few months, Britney and her father Jamie have sat by while fans have accused them of numerous false and malicious things, including attempts to mislead the public with the content that appears on her social media," stated the complaint.
According to the complaint, Anthony Steven has "been one of the loudest voices in that crowd."
Jamie Spears claimed that the blogger has made it his mission to ensure Britney's conservatorship ends without knowing the complete reality.
On June 14, Steve alleged that the pop singer's team was deleting all the positive comments on her official Instagram page leaving only the negative ones, to grab the attention. He later described it as "a human rights violation."
His claims were also reported by publications like MSN, US Weekly, In Touch, Perez Hilton etc. Other than the blog post, the blogger also took to his social media handle to spread the allegation.
However, Spears' lawyers argued that nothing was deleted in the first place and it's actually impossible to re-post deleted comments on Instagram.
Earlier this month, a Los Angeles judge granted Britney a five-year restraining order against her former manager Sam Lutfi, who subjected her and her family to severe mental trauma, according to court documents filed by the singer's attorneys.
During the court proceedings, the singer's father admitted that his relationship with Britney "has always been strained."
Her long-time manager Larry Rudolph had told TMZ in May he did not want her to work again until she was "ready, physically, mentally and passionately."
Britney later assured fans during an encounter with paparazzi that "of course" they will see her perform again soon.
Britney's family has long blamed the ex-manager for taking the singer down the bad path that ended with her mental breakdown in 2008. (ANI)

