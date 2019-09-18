Britney Spears
Britney Spears

Britney Spears' father won't face charges over abuse of grandson

ANI | Updated: Sep 18, 2019 13:38 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 18 (ANI): Britney Spears' father Jamie Spears who allegedly abused her teenage son, Sean, will not face criminal charges.
Earlier this month, Kevin Federline, Britney's former partner and father of her two sons- Sean and Jayden, accused Jamie of abusing his eldest son, reported E! News.
However, the outlet has learned that the Ventura County District Attorney's Office is not proceeding with the investigation
The office on Tuesday announced, "After reviewing the evidence, there is insufficient proof that a criminal offense was committed by Mr. Spears."
Two weeks ago, Federline filed a criminal complaint against Jamie after learning that he allegedly "put hands" on their son.
Besides, Federline was also granted a restraining order against Jamie on behalf of his two children.
After learning about the alleged abuse to her son, the pop icon became 'very angry' with her father.' "She never wants Jamie to treat her boys the way he did or to get involved with disciplining them in that way," E! News quoted a source.
Jamie decided to temporarily step down as her conservator after the alleged abuse and hopes that the judge would approve Jodi Montgomery as a temporary conservator of her daughter. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 14:07 IST

Larry King's estranged wife breaks silence on divorce

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 18 (ANI): Legendary broadcaster Larry King's estranged wife Shawn Southwick King has finally broken her silence nearly a month after King filed for divorce

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 13:36 IST

Salma Hayek is all excited to work with Kit Harrington, calls...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 18 (ANI): It seems like actor Salma Hayek is every bit excited as she is all set to appear in 'The Eternals' with 'Game of Thrones' actor Kit Harrington.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 12:55 IST

Arjun Rampal 'spooked, excited' for next film 'Anjaan'

New Delhi (India), Sept 18 (ANI): Actor Arjun Rampal who has acted in a number of comic and action films will next be seen in horror flick 'Anjaan'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 12:49 IST

Jessica Alba speaks about messy side of motherhood

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 18 (ANI): Actress Jessica Alba opened up about motherhood and spoke about the messy side of it on Tuesday's episode of 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 12:47 IST

FWICE asks Alka, Udit, Sanu to cancel US show organised by Pak national

New Delhi (India), Sept 18 (ANI): Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has penned letter to singers Alka Yagnik, Kumar Sanu and Udit Narayan urging them to cancel their participation in a show scheduled in Dallas, US, citing that it has been organised by a Pakistani national.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 12:18 IST

'Chhichhore' hits century, earns Rs 102.19

New Delhi (India), Sept 18 (ANI): Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer 'Chhichhore' continued its steady pace at the box-office and entered the Rs 100 crore club in its third week.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 11:24 IST

Mandy Moore drops new song, first in 10 years

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 18 (ANI): Ahead of her show 'This Is Us,' singer-actress Mandy Moore released an original song and video 'When I Wasn't Watching' from her new album which is set to release in 2020.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 10:23 IST

'The Devil Wears Prada' to have musical adaptation with score by...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 18 (ANI): The stage musical adaptation of 'The Devil Wears Prada is set to debut this summer at the James M. Nederlander Theatre in Chicago.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 10:05 IST

Brad Pitt may feature in Guy Ritchie's 'The Gentlemen'

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 18 (ANI): There is a buzz that actor Brad Pitt may reunite with 'Snatch' director Guy Ritchie for his upcoming film 'The Gentlemen.'

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 09:22 IST

Thomas Middleditch reveals swinging 'saved' his marriage

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 18 (ANI): 'Silicon Valley' star Thomas Middleditch recently revealed that it was swinging that saved his marriage.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 08:59 IST

Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter files restraining order...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 18 (ANI): Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter has filed a restraining order against his brother Aaron Carter saying that he threatened to kill his "pregnant wife and unborn child."

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 06:31 IST

Brad Pitt's curiosity about Chandrayaan-2 impresses netizens

New Delhi [India], Sept 18 (ANI/Sputnik): As many around the world continue to hope for the restoration of communication with Chandrayaan-2's lander Vikram, a recent question by Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt has once again raised everyone's curiosity around the Indian moon mission.

Read More
iocl