Britney Spears' father won't face charges over abuse of grandson

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 18 (ANI): Britney Spears' father Jamie Spears who allegedly abused her teenage son, Sean, will not face criminal charges.

Earlier this month, Kevin Federline, Britney's former partner and father of her two sons- Sean and Jayden, accused Jamie of abusing his eldest son, reported E! News.

However, the outlet has learned that the Ventura County District Attorney's Office is not proceeding with the investigation

The office on Tuesday announced, "After reviewing the evidence, there is insufficient proof that a criminal offense was committed by Mr. Spears."

Two weeks ago, Federline filed a criminal complaint against Jamie after learning that he allegedly "put hands" on their son.

Besides, Federline was also granted a restraining order against Jamie on behalf of his two children.

After learning about the alleged abuse to her son, the pop icon became 'very angry' with her father.' "She never wants Jamie to treat her boys the way he did or to get involved with disciplining them in that way," E! News quoted a source.

Jamie decided to temporarily step down as her conservator after the alleged abuse and hopes that the judge would approve Jodi Montgomery as a temporary conservator of her daughter. (ANI)

