Britney Spears and Sam Asghari at the premiere of 'Once Upon a Time In Hollywood'
Britney Spears makes rare red carpet appearance with Sam Asghari

ANI | Updated: Sep 21, 2019 12:57 IST

Washington DC [USA], Sept 21 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Britney Spears made a rare red carpet appearance with boyfriend Sam Asghari on Friday.
The pop star attended the 2019 Daytime Beauty Awards in Los Angeles with Asghari and trainer Sam who was being honoured for Outstanding Achievement in Fitness, reported E! News.
The 37-year-old singer looked gorgeous in a black, strappy, off-shoulder mini dress and matching sandals.
Lately, the singer has been away from the spotlight owing to personal and legal turmoil involving her and family. Spears last appeared at a red carpet event in July, when she and Asghari attended the premiere of 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' in Los Angeles.
Two days ago Britney's father Jamie Spears was cleared of allegations regarding the abuse of her 14-year-old son Sean.
Earlier this month, Britney's former partner and father of her two sons - Sean and Jayden, Kevin Federline filed a criminal complaint against Jamie after learning that he allegedly "put hands" on their son. He was granted a restraining order against Jamie on behalf of his two sons.
Following this, Jamie decided to temporarily step down as her conservator. (ANI)

