Britney Spears thanks health care workers combating coronavirus

New Delhi [India], April 11 (ANI): Britney Spears on Saturday thanked all the health care workers on the frontline of the fight against coronavirus.

The 38-year-old singer took to Instagram to share the video message.



"To all the workers who have put so much time and dedication into helping us during the coronavirus, I want to say thank you to all of you," the singer said.

"Your help and dedication mean so much to all of us and we love you," the 'Toxic' singer added.

The singer has been putting in a lot of effort via social media to raise awareness about the importance of social distancing amid these trying times.

On Wednesday, the Grammy Award winner in a bid to promote social distancing shared an illustrational poster of her iconic hit "...Baby One More Time" but with a twist to the lyrics.

In the shared illustration, she is seen holding up a bottle of sanitiser, and next to that is written "my loneliness is saving me," instead of the song's original lyrics, "my loneliness is killing me." (ANI)

