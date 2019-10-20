Brody Jenner admits split from Kaitlynn Carter will be shown on 'The Hills'

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 20 (ANI): Brody Jenner is open about sharing every part of his personal life with the world, including his recent break up from Kaitlynn Carter.

The reality television personality confirmed that everything that happened in the last few months will all be shown in the second season of the rebooted reality show, 'The Hills: New Beginnings', reported Fox News.

"I'm sure you're going to see a lot of that," he said in reference to Carter.

"'The Hills' was one of those things where it's tough to put yourself out there like that but ultimately, it can be very therapeutic as well," the Jenner explained to Entertainment Tonight.

"To put yourself out there and leave yourself open for judgment can also be helpful to your daily life and moving forward in how you grow up. There's a lot of times you get people that'll tell you, 'Don't do it. It's a reality show.' But you gotta be yourself and just do it," he added.

The California native revealed that the cast has not begun shooting Season 2 of the MTV series. He is also hoping that the new episodes perhaps will showcase more of his music career.

Brody Jenner made a new track, titled, 'It's Alive,' with EDM band AHZ and DJs regularly.

"Hopefully in the second season they start filming more about what we actually do in our real life," Jenner said. "Not just gossiping and sitting at a restaurant or going to a nightclub. There are a lot more things that we have going on in our lives that are interesting and cool, and [music] being one of them."

The reality TV personality and Kaitlynn Carter parted their ways in August this year after a long relationship which begun in 2016 after Jenner proposed the 30-year-old media personality.

According to People, the pair even tied the knots in June 2018, at Bali, but they never made their union legal.

"Brody Jenner & Kaitlynn Carter have decided to amicably separate," Jenner's rep told Page Six at the time. "They love and respect one another, and know that this is the best decision for their relationship moving forward."

Brody Jenner is currently seeing model Josie Canseco while Carter was linked to Miley Cyrus in a short term romance that lasted for a few weeks. (ANI)

