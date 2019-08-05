Brody Jenner enjoys single life in Las Vegas after split with Kaitlynn Carter

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 5 (ANI): Brody Jenner who recently parted ways with partner Kaitlyn Carter, was seen partying and hanging out with friends in a club.

The 35-year-old star was spotted in Las Vegas on Saturday with other female guests. During the entire day, he performed a DJ gig at TAO Beach, and later that night, he was seen at a different club with a friend and two women, E! News reported.

A source said, "Brody is wasting no time embracing the single life. Brody and a buddy of his were walking around the MGM Grand casino smiling and enjoying the people-watching as they made their way to a restaurant inside the hotel for dinner. Around 2:30 a.m., Brody and his friend arrived at Hakkasan Nightclub, along with two girls who joined them."

Continuing, the source said, "Brody and his crew joined [DJ] Tiesto in the DJ booth for most of the evening. He was having a great time at the club, throwing back beers and flirting with the girls. Brody stayed at the club for several hours, before leaving with his friend and the girls in the very early morning."

Jenner and Carter, had a wedding ceremony in Indonesia last year. However, they never legally wed, E! News recently learned.

On Friday, a representative for the former couple said that "Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter have decided to amicably separate. They love and respect one another, and know that this is the best decision for their relationship moving forward."

Another source told E! News that Carter has moved out of their Malibu home. (ANI)

