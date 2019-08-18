Brody Jenner gets cozy with Josie Canseco after split from Kaitlynn Carter

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 18 (ANI): Brody Jenner who called it quits with his ex-wife Kaitlynn Carter earlier this month was spotted getting cozy with his girlfriend Josie Canseco while out and about in Los Angeles on Friday.

'The Hills: New Beginnings' star was dressed in a black t-shirt, baseball cap, and jeans while Canseco chose black jeans and a white crop top, reported People.

They were all smiles as they walked next to each other and even shared a kiss at one point.

Earlier this week, a source confirmed to People that Jenner was dating model Canseco. She started her modelling career with the 2018 Victoria's Secret fashion show.

According to the source, the pair met in New York through Jenner's 'The Hills: New Beginnings' costar Frankie Delgado.

They were first spotted together on Wednesday night in Los Angeles.

Hours before hanging out with Canseco on Friday, Jenner posted a statement on Instagram calling his ex Carter, 30, a 'wonderful person'.

"There is far too much negativity being directed at someone who I love and care about very much," Jenner wrote on his Instagram account.

"Kaitlynn is a wonderful person, beautiful and fun to be with, always a positive force in my life. We decided the best move for both of us was to keep our love for each other strong but move forward separately with our lives. I respect Kaitlynn and care deeply about her. She deserves to be able to move forward in her life with respect and happiness," he continued.

The couple's breakup came just over a year after their intimate Indonesian wedding, however, a source later told People that the two were not legally married. (ANI)

