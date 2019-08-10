Brody Jenner leaves flirty comment on ex Kaitlynn Carter's picture

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 10 (ANI): Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter's relationship might be over, but the duo is still keeping a friendly term with each other.

On Friday, the 30-year-old Carter shared a picture from her Lake Como getaway with Miley Cyrus, which shows the pair posing in swimsuits while aboard a boat.

"Rock the boat, don't rock the boat baby," she captioned the post, which caught the eye of none other than her 35-year-old ex-boyfriend, Jenner.

"Hot girl Summer," he commented on the post.

Carter also shared another picture of herself and Cyrus from the trip, but this time they were joined by two friends and posed in all black with the view of the water behind them.

"We are Italians now," Carter captioned the snap.

Jenner's reps, Scott Newman and Lindsay Maguire, told PEOPLE that the couple decided to part ways following their Indonesian wedding in June 2018.

"They love and respect one another, and know that this is the best decision for their relationship moving forward," the reps added. (ANI)

