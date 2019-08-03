Brody Jenner part ways with Kaitlynn Carter

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 3 (ANI): American television personality Brody Jenner has called it quits with Kaitlynn Carter after a year of their intimate Indonesian wedding.

"Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter have decided to amicably separate," the couple's representative, Scott Newman, and Lindsay Maguire told PEOPLE.

"They love and respect one another, and know that this is the best decision for their relationship moving forward," the representative added.

A source told PEOPLE that the 35-year-old television star and Carter were not legally married as they never made their union official.

"Brody and Kaitlynn have had issues for years. It is no secret amongst those who knew them," the source said.

A second source explained to PEOPLE that a factor in their split was Carter's desire to have kids.

"They butted heads over that constantly. Kaitlynn really wants to be a mom and never swayed from that. She thought Brody changed his mind, but he didn't," the second source added.

The shocking news comes after tension appeared to be brewing in their relationship on sets of 'The Hills: New Beginnings.'

On the show, Carter confronted Jenner about the status of their marriage after he appeared to get a lap dance at a club.

"You said to her last night that we had an open relationship," she told him as Jenner rubbed his face in annoyance.

"We're not talking about this anymore," he fired back. (ANI)

