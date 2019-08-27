Brody Jenner spotted partying with Josie Canseco at his 36th birthday

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 27 (ANI): American television personality Brody Jenner, who celebrated his 36th birthday on Wednesday, kept the fun going on Saturday night with a special birthday bash at The Pool After Dark at Harrah's Resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

The 36-year-old star was spotted spending the night partying with American model and Internet sensation Josie Canseco. The pair were seen engaging in some PDA as they partied the night away.

The reality star arrived at the venue just after 1 am wearing a black T-shirt and jeans and a baseball cap, while the latter wore a crop top and black jeans with a studded belt.

He spent his time mingling with the crowd amid the flashy neon lights and palm trees that surrounded the venue's indoor pool.

Jenner jumped on the stage around 1:45 am to spin some tunes of his own, playing tracks like "Runaway" by Kanye West, the husband of his former step-sister Kim Kardashian West.

An insider confirmed to 'People' earlier this month that Jenner has been dating the model, who is the daughter of retired Major League baseball player Jose Canseco. (ANI)

