Brody Jenner, Picture courtesy: Instagram
Brody Jenner, Picture courtesy: Instagram

Brody Jenner still 'best friends' with ex-wife Kaitlynn Carter

ANI | Updated: Aug 17, 2019 13:56 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 17 (ANI): Brody Jenner who called it quits with his ex-wife Kaitlynn Carter earlier this month said that he is still 'best friends' with her.
'The Hills: New Beginnings' star issued a statement defending his ex. The couple revealed that they were never legally married, reported Page Six.
"There is far too much negativity being directed at someone who I love and care about very much," Jenner wrote on his Instagram account.

"I feel the need to set the story straight. Kaitlynn and I have been best friends for 6 years, and we continue to be. We like many others before us and many after us grew in different directions over those same 6 years," he added.
"Kaitlynn is a wonderful person, beautiful and fun to be with, always a positive force in my life. We decided the best move for both of us was to keep our love for each other strong but move forward separately with our lives. I respect Kaitlynn and care deeply about her. She deserves to be able to move forward in her life with respect and happiness," he continued.
Carter responded with a heart emoji.
Page Six reported that Jenner was "totally okay" with his ex moving on with Cyrus. He also said that their relationship was "no secret" to him.
Meanwhile, Carter is expected to touch upon her relationship with Jenner on the forthcoming episode of Whitney Port's podcast, "With Whit," to be released on Tuesday. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 15:20 IST

Prosecutors submit R. Kelly's hotel, flight records as evidence

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 17 (ANI): Prosecutors are leaving no stone unturned to prove singer R. Kelly an accused in a case involving racketeering and sexual exploitation of children. They filed a number of documents in the Eastern District of New York to strengthen their case against him.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 15:04 IST

Kristen Wiig is engaged to longtime boyfriend Avi Rothman!

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 17 (ANI): Actor Kristen Wiig and longtime boyfriend and actor Avi Rothman are engaged!

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 15:02 IST

Here's the complete list of upcoming Taylor Swift songs from 'Lover'

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 17 (ANI): It seems like Taylor Swift is equally excited for the release of her upcoming album 'Lover' as her fans!

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 14:57 IST

Prosecutors working to bolster case against Harvey Weinstein

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 17 (ANI): The Manhattan district attorney's office is working to strengthen their case against the disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 14:54 IST

Miley, Liam's families urge them to take some time before final decision

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 17 (ANI): While Miley Cyrus and husband have decided to parted ways, their families do not accept it and have 'urged them to take some time'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 14:49 IST

B-town celebrities extend greetings on Navroz

New Delhi (India), Aug 17 (ANI): As Parsi community celebrates Navroz today that marks the Persian and Iranian New Year, an array of celebrities took to social media to wish their followers on the day.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 14:11 IST

Wendy Williams cancels New Jersey tour stop due to "scheduling conflict"

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 17 (ANI): American TV host has dropped yet another stop of her 'For the Record...Umm Hmm!' tour over "scheduling conflict" with no plan to reschedule as of now.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 13:52 IST

Warner Bros. acquires rights to Bruce Springsteen's 'Western Stars'

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 17 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Bruce Springsteen's documentary 'Western Stars' has been acquired by Warner Bros.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 12:57 IST

Zoya Akhtar announces shooting of 'Ghost Stories'

New Delhi (India), Aug 17 (ANI): As the filming of upcoming Netflix's 'Ghost Stories' has begun, one of the directors helming the project, Zoya Akhtar, on Saturday shared a picture of a clapperboard on her Instagram account.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 12:49 IST

Rishi, Neetu get a visit from Suniel, Manna Shetty in NYC

New Delhi (India), Aug 17 (ANI): The countdown for Rishi Kapoor to return to his home began earlier this month and in the few days left in New York, the veteran received a visit from actor Suniel and wife Manna Shetty.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 12:23 IST

Here's what happened when Rishi Kapoor met Russian fan

New Delhi (India), Aug 17 (ANI): Rishi Kapoor isn't popular in India only but also abroad and his latest Twitter post is proof!

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 10:56 IST

Heather Locklear ordered to mental facility in police battery case

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 17 (ANI): Actress Heather Locklear has been sentenced to 30 days in a mental health facility for the cop battery case.

Read More
iocl