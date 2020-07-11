Brooklyn Beckham reportedly engaged to girlfriend Nicola Peltz

Washington D.C. [USA], July 11 (ANI): Wedding bells may be ringing for British model and photographer Brooklyn Beckham as he is reportedly engaged to girlfriend Nicola Peltz.

According to the UK Mirror, the 21-year-old photographer, son of David and Victoria Beckham, is engaged to American actor Nicola Peltz, reported Page Six.

The paper quoted a source as saying, "Brooklyn has been telling his friends in LA that he and Nicola are engaged. It's common knowledge among their group of friends. They are smitten."

The paper says that Brooklyn and Nicola have been dating for seven months, which suggests they got together in the wake of Brooklyn's last go-round in the news, for dating model Phoebe Torrance last October.

It seems that Nicola is quite close with Brooklyn's family: She modelled one of Victoria's Pride shirts on Instagram back in June and recently posted a picture with Brooklyn's younger sister Harper. (ANI)

