Kim Nam-joon
Kim Nam-joon

BTS fans take Twitter by storm on rapper RM's birthday

ANI | Updated: Sep 11, 2019 22:30 IST

New Delhi (India), Sept 11 (ANI): As South Korean rapper and songwriter Kim Nam-joon, popularly known as RM, ringed in his 25 (Korean age 26) birthday today, his fans made sure to make it memorable for the crooner by trending 18 different kinds of hashtags on Twitter.
The rapper, who is the leader and the main rapper in the South Korean boy group BTS, was the talk of the town today, thanks to his fans who are called 'A.R.M.Y.'. From recalling his journey in the music fraternity to just wishing RM well as he turned a year older, his fans left no stone unturned to make Kim's birthday special.
"Namjoon, you are too perfect for this world #namjunineun_amiyi_sarangija_jarang #RMGalaxyDay #HappyPresidentJoon #Happy_RM_Day #HappyBirthdayNamjoon #OurJooniverse #HappyJoonDay #HappyNamuDay #MoonchildDay #HappyRMDay #HappyBirthdayRM #RMideun_gimnamjunideun_midgo_ddaragalge," one of the tweets by his fans read.


His fans also quoted RM's speech at the UN while extending their love to the "Boy With Luv" rapper.


"Tell me your story. I want to hear your voice, and I want to hear your conviction. No matter who you are, where you're from, your skin colour, gender identity: speak yourself" -RM United Nations Speech #HappyBirthdayNamjoon," one of his fans tweeted, referring to Nam-joon's UN address.

"An outstanding, kind, caring leader who deserves the whole world and more. He has a lot of responsibilities to carry as leader and he does them so maturely and compassionately. All of the members look up to him and all Armys do too. We love you Joonie. #HappyBirthdayNamjoon," another of the A.R.M.Y.'s said.

"NAMJOON~aaaahhhhhhhh!!! Happy Birthday!!!!! You are the best thing that ever happened to us! YOU MADE US YOUR YOUNIVERSE! but you are our universe! Our Galaxy!!!FOREVER!#MoonchildDay #HappyBirthdayNamjoon #HappyNamuDay #OurJooniverse," wrote another fan while sharing a boomerang video of the young rapper.
While sharing the snapshots of the worldwide trending hashtags, a user wrote, "14 spot out of 20, maybe Namjoon is REALLY the world's president. Happy birthday Moonchild @BTS_twt #HappyBirthdayNamjoon #OurJooniverse #MoonchildDay #HappyBirthdayRM #RMideun_gimnamjunideun_midgo_ddaragalge #Happy_RM_Day #RMGalaxyDay #HappyNamuDay #namjunineun_amiyi_sarangija_jarang"

The star, who is managed under Big Hit Entertainment, released his first solo mixtape in 2015 as RM. As of October 2018, his second mixtape, Mono, is the highest-charting album by a Korean soloist on the Billboard 200 chart, having peaked at 26.
He has recorded with artists such as Halsey, Wale, Warren G, Gaeko, Krizz Kaliko, MFBTY, Fall Out Boy, Primary, and Lil Nas X. (ANI)

