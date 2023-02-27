BTS' J-Hope begins military enlistment process

Seoul [South Korea], February 27 (ANI): After Jin, BTS' J-Hope started his military enlistment process.

Washington Post reported that the singer had previously applied for an enlistment postponement, but the band's label Big Hit revealed that he has now terminated that request.

"We would like to inform our fans that J-hope has initiated the military enlistment process by applying for the termination of his enlistment postponement. We will inform you of further updates in due course. We ask you for your continued love and support for J-hope until he completes his military service and safely returns. Our company will spare no effort in providing support for our artist," Big Hit said in a statement.



Other BTS members are to join the military in the coming years one after another.

The decision by BTS to enlist helped avert a sticky situation for South Korea's government. Military service is compulsory for all able-bodied males under 30 years old.

As per Variety, the current system allows for some exceptions on the grounds of exceptional service to the country. Some top athletes and classical musicians have been excused on this basis, but pop artists have not. (ANI)

