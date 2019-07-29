Buckingham Palace: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry didn't issue rules list for neighbours

Washington D.C. [USA], July 29 (ANI): Buckingham Palace has the down the rumours of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry personally issuing a list of rules to their neighbours requesting that no contact be made with them and their son Archie.

"The Duke and Duchess didn't request this, didn't know about it, and had nothing to do with the content or guidance offered," a Buckingham Palace spokesperson told HELLO! magazine, as cited by E! News.

On Friday, The Sun reported that the neighbours of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex living near their Frogmore Cottage home, which include members of the royal staff, attended a recent residents' meeting, where they were informed not to approach or speak to the royal couple, not to touch their dogs, and not ask to see their baby boy Archie or offer to babysit him, reported E! News.

According to The Sun, as cited by E! News, Buckingham Palace said that the requests had come from an "overly protective palace official," without Harry and Meghan's knowledge.

The report comes after the public criticism of the couple's actions to maintain privacy as royals significantly funded by U.K. taxpayers.

In recent months, they have come under fire for refusing to make a public appearance outside the hospital following Archie's birth and choosing a private photo opportunity instead, not allowing reporters to take candid photos of them at their child's christening. They were also criticised for taking too long to share clear images of their baby's face.

The denial by Buckingham Palace came after months following media reports about Meghan's alleged "difficult" behaviour towards staff, and her estranged father's allegation that she is "controlling."

Fans of the former 'Suits' actor have come to her defense amid such coverage, and American TV show host Oprah Winfrey has said she thinks Meghan is "being portrayed unfairly."

Earlier this year, Meghan and Harry shifted from Kensington Palace, where they were neighbours with his brother Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their children, and moved into a now-renovated Frogmore Cottage at Windsor Castle.

Their business affairs are conducted at Buckingham Palace, the primary home of Queen Elizabeth II.

This year, Meghan and Harry were also granted their own separate royal household with a new Instagram account to boot.

In March, it was reported that the royal couple had originally lobbied for an autonomous new court, and to have their household be "entirely independent of Buckingham Palace," but the queen and Harry's father Prince Charles vetoed the request.

It was announced in June that Meghan and Harry will leave the Royal Foundation, their joint charity with William and Kate, with whom they had also sparked feud rumours earlier. (ANI)

