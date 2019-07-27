Caitlyn Jenner proud of daughter Kylie's success

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): Reality star Caitlyn Jenner praised her daughter Kylie Jenner on the success of her cosmetic business.

Showering all the love, Caitlyn shared a photo of Kylie Cosmetics headquarters lobby on Instagram with a caption: "20 years ago, when your mom and I were changing diapers, teaching you to walk, and putting you to sleep, we had no idea this was coming. So proud."

Kylie responded to her dad's sweet post, commenting, "I love you [?][?][?]."



In addition to the upcoming nail care, Kylie is also reported to be coming out with her own fragrances and perfumes. She also filed a trademark for 'Kylie Baby', back in May, complete with furniture, cribs, bouncers and more.

In 2015, Caitlyn - then Bruce Jenner - came out as transgender during an interview with journalist Diane Sawyer. (ANI)

